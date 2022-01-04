Tengnoupal MLA Korungthang resigns from Manipur Assembly

Imphal: Tengnoupal MLA D Korungthang tendered his resignation as a member of Manipur Assembly, on Tuesday. ‘The Tengnoupal (ST) constituency lies vacant from January 4, 2022’, the statement issued by Assembly Secretary K Meghajit said.

A release by AICC in-charge for Bihar, Manipur and Mizoram, Bhakta Charan Das, said that Korungthang was suspended from the Congress and removed from the post of working president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). MPCC president N Loken Singh told reporters at the Congress Bhavan at Imphal that the action was taken against Korungthang for ‘anti-party activities’.

Shri @BHAKTACHARANDAS issues a letter to Shri Korungthang regarding his removal from the post of PCC Working President and his suspension from the Congress party. pic.twitter.com/ChSc8rdPpG — INC Manipur (@INCManipur) January 4, 2022

‘From the last many days, we are continuously receiving reports from the Congress workers and leaders of Tengnoupal assembly constituency about your anti-party activities. This information and news has been coming since last one month. AICC has received evidence of your involvement in anti-party activities. Hence, we are forced to take a call on this subject and further remove you from the post of Manipur PCC Working president and suspend you from the Congress party’, a statement by the congress party read. According to media reports, Korungthang is likely to join the NPF.