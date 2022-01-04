Winter Storm hits Washington as it sweeps across US East Coast

On Monday, a winter storm slammed heavy snow and strong winds across much of the Southeastern and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, shutting down federal offices and schools, suspending planes, and cutting out electricity for thousands of people.

The National Weather Service predicted 4-8 inches (12-25 cm) of snow and winds of up to 40 miles per hour (64 kilometres per hour) in the area’s first blizzard of the year. From the Carolinas to New Jersey, severe weather warnings were issued.

Snowfall reached 8.5 inches (21.59 cm) in Washington, D.C., 9 inches (22.86 cm) in eastern Tennessee, 14.6 inches (37 cm) in Virginia, and 15.5 inches (39.37 cm) in Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.