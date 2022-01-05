Emirates Draw:  Indian expat wins Dh77,777 twice in under 30 days

Dubai: An Indian expat named Shreeram Shanta Naik has won 77,777 UAE dirhams twice in 30 days in the Emirates Draw.

‘I can’t believe that the numbers I chose matched the draw twice in less than a month! Winning is exciting and I plan on investing this money in a variety of different stocks’, said Shreeram Shanta Naik.

Lebanese expat May Habib and Slovenian expat Uros Milovanovic have also won Dh 77,777.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one. After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.