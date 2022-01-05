Include these 5 foods in your diet to get healthy skin

We all want skin that is evenly toned, free of blemishes, breakouts, and wrinkles. Following a regular regimen and concentrating on the food might help you accomplish your skin care objectives. If one of your New Year resolutions is to have better skin, here are 8 items to add in your diet, ranging from eggs and almonds to Kiwi and Green Tea.

Eggs

Eggs include proteins that aid in the regeneration of skin tissues, as well as multivitamins and lutein, which help to keep the skin moisturised. Eggs may give comprehensive skin nourishment and there are a variety of methods to incorporate eggs into your diet. It may be eaten in a variety of ways, including egg salad, omelette, boiled, scrambled and more.

Dark Chocolate

Minerals like copper, zinc, and iron are found in dark chocolate which aid in the removal of dead skin cells. It also protects the skin from the sun and gives it a smooth feel. It is a delicious treat with several advantages.

Nuts

Eating a variety of nuts is one of the finest methods to provide your skin with all of the nutrients it needs while it also satiates your hunger pangs. Nuts such as walnuts, cashews, almonds and pistachios can be used to satisfy your hunger. Walnuts are high in Vitamin B, which helps to reduce wrinkles and level out skin tone. Almonds, on the other hand, are high in Vitamin E, which moisturises and helps the skin to breathe.

Cashews are high in Vitamin E, selenium, and zinc, all of which contribute to better, happier looking skin. It soothes inflamed skin and restores health to the damaged areas. Pistachios aid in the treatment of acne.

Green Tea

Green tea, which is recognised for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant characteristics, can help to protect the skin. It controls pimples and acne, as well as wrinkles and fine lines, and gives the skin a smooth texture.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas, which are high in magnesium, may be eaten in a variety of ways, from hummus to just boiled with a little seasoning. It smoothes the skin texture by decreasing wrinkles and acne scars.