Jacqueline’s mother suffers heart stroke in Bahrain, rushed to hospital: Reports

Kim Fernandez, mother of Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, suffered a heart attack in Bahrain and was sent to the hospital. Jacqueline’s parents have been stationed in Bahrain for a few years, while the actress is living in Mumbai due to her professional obligations.

There are no other details available concerning the health of Jacqueline’s mother. The actress, on the other hand, has been given a Look Out Circular (LOC) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is not authorised to travel outside the nation as a witness in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. Whether the ED has granted an exemption for the actress to visit her mother is unknown at this time. The ED has recorded Jacqueline’s statement three times in the case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline was most recently seen in the film ‘Bhoot Police’. The actress will be next seen in ‘Attack’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Kick 2’, ‘Cirkus’, among others.