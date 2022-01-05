‘Just not acceptable’: Senior Punjab Congress leader slams Govt over security lapse

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar lashed out at the Congress party over the alleged security lapse, an incident which the Union Home Ministry described as a ‘major lapse’ in his providing security for the PM of the country.

‘What has happened today is just not acceptable. It’s against Panjabiyat. A secure passage for the Prime Minister of India to address the BJP’s political rally in Ferozpur should have been ensured’, Mr Jakhar tweeted. ‘That’s how democracy works’, he further noted.

Meanwhile, ministry of home affairs has taken cognisance of serious security breach and sought a report from the state government. In a statement, the Home Ministry said that after the ‘major security lapse’ in the prime minister’s travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return. The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said. Modi’s rally in Ferozpur was also cancelled due to alleged ‘security breach’.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied any security breach during Prime Minister’s visit to Ferozepur, and said that his government had no information about the PM’s travel via road from Bathinda airport to Ferozepur. Channi noted that PM Modi’s plan to travel by road was made at the ‘last minute’ and claimed that he was up late at night overseeing security arrangements for the rally. ‘70,000 chairs were put up for rally but only 700 people turned up’, he slammed back at BJP following the allegations.