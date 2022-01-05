We are so blessed to have you: Shilpa Shetty on father-in-law’s 75th birthday

On Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty sent a heartfelt message for her ‘bestest’ father-in-law, Bal Krishan Kundra.

On the occasion, the actress shared a picture of the two on social media and wrote, ‘Happy 75th Birthday, Dad! Thank you for being the BESTEST father-in-law in the world. We are soooo blessed to have you in our life. Your smile keeps us all going. May you be blessed with great health, peace, and love always. We love you!… #birthdayboy #75thbirthday’.

Her fans reacted positively to the post, wishing him a happy birthday as well.

Shilpa is close to her in-laws and frequently shares images and videos with them in her social media handles. Shilpa and her family had a terrible year in 2021, when her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged role in a pornography app scandal.

Shilpa and Raj Kundra have just been to Uttarakhand with their children for a vacation. The actress had uploaded a number of pictures and videos during their trip.