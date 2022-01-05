Wife of Actor Rajan P Dev arrested over the suicide of her daughter-in-law 

Thiruvananthapuram: Wife of late actor Rajan P Dev, Shanthamma, was arrested over the suicide of her daughter-in-law, Priyanka. The arrest of Shanthamma, the second accused in the case, was recorded by Nedumangad DySP. Shanthamma, who had earlier secured an anticipatory bail in the case, has appeared before the investigating officer as per the court’s instruction.

Priyanka, wife of Rajan P Dev’s son, Unni Rajan, was found dead in her house in Vembayam on May 12, 2021. She was a sports teacher at The Village International School in Angamaly. Priyanka committed suicide after filing a complaint in Vattappara police station stating that her husband and mother-in-law were abusing her mentally and physically. Her husband Unni Rajan P Dev, who is the first accused in the case, was arrested in May 2021. The offences charged against the accused include domestic violence and abetment to suicide.