64th Grammy Awards postponed amid COVID, new date to be announced soon

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been rescheduled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. As of now, no new date has been announced.

According to reports, the show was scheduled to take place on January 31 in front of a packed house at its usual venue, the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, but numerous events have been postponed or cancelled due to the current Covid-19 rise.

The gig will most likely be rescheduled for April or May, ruling out a performance at the Crypto.com Arena. The Grammys typically need a 10-day or longer lockdown of the venue, and according to the Crypto.com Arena’s calendar, another such opening will not be available until June or possibly later, but a scaled-down concert is a possibility.