A series of rocket attacks on military bases near Baghdad airport in western Iraq

Iraqi military told the media on Wednesday that Katyusha rockets hit Iraqi military bases which are hosting US forces near Baghdad’s international airport and west of Baghdad.

According to an Iraqi military statement, a rocket launcher with one rocket was discovered in the al-Jihad district of western Baghdad near the airport.

An Iraqi official stated on Wednesday that five rockets landed near Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, which houses US and other international forces west of Baghdad, with no casualties.

According to the official, the closest hit was about 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) from the base. The projectiles launched, were Katyusha rockets, the official added.

Both attacks caused no damage or deaths, according to Iraqi security sources.