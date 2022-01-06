French parliament approves new covid-19 vaccine protocols

On Thursday, the French parliament adopted the government’s latest measures to combat the COVID-19 virus, including a COVID vaccine pass, providing President Emmanuel Macron with some relief after criticism of Macron’s anti-unvaccination campaign.

The COVID vaccine law was adopted by 214 members of parliament, with 93 members voting against it and 27 abstentions. The bills will next be sent to the Senate, which will review them before voting on them.

After his statements received censure from the opposition and mixed reactions from people, Macron’s ruling La Republique En Marche party defended his use of crude language earlier this week as Macron stepped up his campaign against those who have not taken the vaccination against Covid-19 completely.

Macron stated that he wants to ‘piss off’ unvaccinated people by making their life so difficult that they would have to receive the COVID vaccine. He said this in an interview with the daily Le Parisien, where he also termed unvaccinated people irresponsible and unfit to be regarded as citizens.