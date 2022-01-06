‘Got 12 Covaxin shots, arthritis improved magically’: Claims 84-year-old Bihar man

Patna: An 84-year-old man from Madhepura, Bihar, has claimed to have taken as many as 12 shots of Covaxin over the past one year, an incident which points out the serious lapse in Covid vaccination drive. Brahmdeo Mandal, of Aurahi village in Madhepura’s Puraini block also claimed that his ‘general condition started improving magically and his joints pain subsided with each jab’.

‘I took my first jab in January (2021), when I was barely able to walk. After my general health condition improved with the second dose, I decided to take another shot. I produced my Aadhaar card four times and voter ID card twice to get jabs’, Mandal, a former postal department employee was quoted by The Indian Express. He said he got his second dose in February last year. Mondal said the offline registration option, which he had used for booking the doses, might have failed to detect his previous vaccination history. He said that the overlap was detected only after he took his 12th shot, on January 4.

Mandal further claimed he had suffered no side-effects at all. ‘I also sought to clear rumours about some people dying after getting vaccinated’, he said, adding that he had been walking normally now and his pulse rate was an ideal 72. Mandal said he produced before the authorities certificates showing that he had got all the 12 shots in the Puraini block.

The state health department has sought a report from the Madhepura district administration. ‘We are looking into the matter and trying to find out if it was because of offline registration. We have also spoken to Mandal’, Madhepura civil surgeon Dr AP Shahi told local reporters.