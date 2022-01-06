Italian police captures mafia fugitive using Google Maps

On Wednesday an Italian investigator told the media that the Italian police used the Google Maps app to capture a top mafia fugitive who had been on the run for nearly 20 years.

Gioacchino Gammino, 61, was captured in Galapagar, Spain, after a two-year search. He was living under a false name. The village is close to Madrid, Spain’s capital.

A Google Maps street view photo of a man who resembled him standing in front of fruit stall was vital in launching a thorough inquiry.

Nicola Altiero, deputy director of the Italian anti-mafia police unit (DIA), said, ‘The photograph helped us to confirm the investigation we were building up by conventional ways.’

Gammino, a member of the Sicilian mafia gang Stidda, fled Rome’s Rebibbia prison in 2002 and was sentenced to life in prison for for a murder committed earlier in 2003.