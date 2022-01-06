Jeep accident on Purvanchal Expressway in UP; 4 killed, 2 injured

Sultanpur: Four people were killed and two others injured on Thursday when the jeep in which they were travelling rammed into the divider on Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident took place at around 4.30 am when the jeep on its way to Varanasi from Lucknow lost control and hit the divider near Milestone 102 in Delhi Bazar area, killing three people on the spot, local SHO Baldi Rai Sabhakant Tiwari said. Three others were admitted to the district hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries, the SHO said.

Police identified one of the deceased as Akhilesh Mishra (42), saying it was in the process of gathering details about the other three. Bodies of all the deceased were sent for post mortem examination, the SHO added.