No celebrity presenters to participate in Golden Globes 2022

On Sunday, a stripped-down Golden Globes will take place, with no star presenters, audience, or media, as the renowned event as Hollywood’s largest celebration recovers from an industry boycott over the ethical failings of its organisers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes for the Globes, has been accused of racism, misogyny, bullying, and corruption, prompting NBC to cancel its annual awards ceremony last year.

Nonetheless, awards in cinema and television will be presented on Sunday at the Globes’ traditional Beverly Hills hotel site, in a show that will spotlight the HFPA’s long-established charitable efforts, as per the organisation.

‘Over the past 25 years, the HFPA has donated $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts’, the group said in a statement.

The 79th Golden Globe Awards will not be broadcast live owing to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic and the quickly spreading Omicron variant. In Hollywood film awards season, the Golden Globes have traditionally been second only to the Oscars in significance, but its authenticity has been questioned, and their survival has been cast into doubt.

Many Hollywood publicists and studios declined to participate in this event of the year, and A-list celebrities openly distanced themselves from the troubled organisation, at least until improvements are implemented.

Last month, the HFPA released its annual nominees, with Kenneth Branagh’s childhood-inspired ‘Belfast’ and Jane Campion’s dark Western ‘The Power of the Dog’ receiving seven nominations each. However, in Los Angeles, this winter, advertisements and billboards boasting of Golden Globe nomination totals have been noticeably absent.

The association, which consists of just over 100 foreign-connected entertainment journalists, has pushed through reforms, including admitting its largest yearly intake of new members ever last year.

The HFPA diversity controversy was sparked by a Los Angeles Times investigation last year, which revealed that the group had no Black members at the time.