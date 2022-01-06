No physical classes, exams in Maharashtra colleges, universities till Feb 15

The Maharashtra government said on Wednesday that offline classes in colleges and universities will be suspended till February 15 due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

‘Amid rising Covid cases, Maharashtra government decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges, universities till 15 February. All exams in the said institutions will be conducted online’, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said.

This comes as Maharashtra reported another strong increase in coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with 18,466, including 10,860 in Mumbai alone, the highest day total since April 7 last year.

According to the state’s health agency, 75 additional instances of Omicron have been recorded, bringing the total number of those infected with the new type to 653. Civic officials in Pune, Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai have already opted to close schools due to the sudden increase in instances.

State health minister Rajesh Tope stated on Wednesday that the lockdown is not necessary in Maharashtra at this time, but emphasised the importance of imposing limitations wherever overcrowding is anticipated.