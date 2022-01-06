Over 1 crore teens aged 15-18 get 1st dose of COVID vaccine in India

One crore children aged 15 to 18 were given the Covid-19 vaccine on the third day of the vaccination campaign. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Education, praised the youngsters who had been immunised and encouraged those who were eligible to do so as soon as possible.

‘Young India leads the way in strengthening India’s fight against Covid19. 1 crore vaccination in 3 days reflects the sense of responsibility and enthusiasm of our teenagers’, the minister tweeted.

Also Read: South Korean actress Kim Mi Soo passes away aged 31

The immunisation campaign was organised in collaboration with schools, hospitals, and health clinics. Vaccination centres were set up in a vast number of schools and other educational organisations.

Those who were born before 2007 are eligible for immunisation. The adolescent vaccination programmes were started by the Chief Ministers of numerous states. Only Covaxin will be given to teenagers, according to the Union Health Ministry, and more doses of the vaccine will be distributed to all states and union territories.