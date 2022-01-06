Premium airlines to cease service from Karipur airport

Kozhikode: Major foreign airline companies have announced to cease their services at Karipur International airport for budget airlines. The airport will be adversely affected as the foreign airlines discarded their premium services, which might even demote the airport among the other international airports and stop the foreign airlines from reaching the Karipur airport.

The foreign companies have resorted to confining the services at Karipur due to the existing ban for huge aircraft. The major airlines including Emirates, Etihad, Saudi Air and Oman Air have halted their premium services to Karipur. Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Flynas and Salam Air will operate instead of Emirates, Etihad, Saudi Air and Oman Air respectively. Air India and Sri Lankan Air had repealed their premium services from Kozhikode already.

Budget Airlines usually operate small aircraft which can hold a maximum of 200 passengers. The services available in premium airlines will not be available in budget airlines. The passengers have to pay even for food. Many services provide only economy class tickets. The passengers who opt for the executive class will have to avoid Karipur airport. Often several foreign companies offer high-class tickets for their employees to travel. But such passengers will have to avert Kozhikode.