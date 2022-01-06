Toxic gas leakage in Surat Factory; 6 killed, 20 hospitalised

Surat: Six factory workers were killed and 22 others were hospitalised after they inhaled toxic fumes leaking from a chemical tanker parked near a factory in Gujarat’s Surat district early Thursday morning. The workers were in the dyeing factory, located in Sachin industrial area, when the incident took place, Surat Municipal Corporation’s (SMC) in-charge chief fire officer Basant Pareek said.

The fire department received a call around 4.25 am, he said, adding that 25 to 26 workers fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic fumes coming out of the chemical tanker parked on the roadside near the factory and were rushed to the new civil hospital. The fire department later managed to close the tanker’s valve to stop the leakage, Mr Pareek said.

The tanker was dumping chemical waste in the nearby drain using a pipe, and a toxic gas was leaked from it which spread the nearby area. Due to this, 26 workers present in the dyeing and printing mill and surrounding areas fell unconscious. According to the SMC release, the victims were were rushed to the hospital.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the incident. ‘Many people have died due to gas leak in Surat. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this suffering. I pray for the health of those who have fallen ill in this incident’, the Chief Minister tweeted.