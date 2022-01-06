Traces of Corona virus in Dragon fruit found ; locks on supermarkets

Coronavirus trace was found in fruits imported from Vietnam, leading Chinese authorities to shut down several supermarkets. In at least nine cities in Zhejiang and Jiangxi provinces, Corona virus traces were found in fruit imports from Vietnam. Chinese authorities are screening imported food products and requiring fruit buyers to quarantine themselves though there have been no evidence of the virus spreading through food. Still, they remain cautious in the face of the virus wave.

China has banned the import of dragon fruit from Vietnam until January 26 after finding traces of COVID-19 in late December. A ban has been imposed at Huu Nghi Border Gate in Lang Son province, by which the fruit is sent to China . As container trucks were sent back, the authorities also banned dragon fruit imports from another border gate named Tan Thanh. China will host the Winter Olympics next month, with authorities on the alert in the face of the spreading new variant.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has put Xi’an city under lockdown amid the Coronavirus wave. After three COVID-19 cases were discovered in Yuzhou city in Henan province, the city was the last to be put under lockdown. Yuzhou’s authorities ordered people not to leave the city and shut down bus and taxi services, as well as shopping malls and other community areas. On Tuesday, China reported 175 cases of COVID-19, including five cases in Henan province, including a cluster in Ningbo in eastern China. More than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Xi’an since December, which has emerged as the epicenter of the virus.