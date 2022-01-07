DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

3 terrorists gunned down in Jammu & Kashmir

Jan 7, 2022, 10:46 am IST

Srinagar: Security forces shot at 3 terrorists and killed them in an encounter in the Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Incriminating materials including 3 AK 56 rifles and ammunition were recovered from the site. The terrorists were affiliated with the Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed. One of the slain terrorists is identified as Waseem of Srinagar City.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces started on Thursday night after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The terrorists opened fire upon the search team to which they retaliated leading to the encounter.

This is the sixth encounter in the first six days of New Year 2022. In the last five encounters the security forces neutralized 8 terrorists associated with LeT/TRF. On Wednesday, security forces neutralized three militants affiliated with the Jaish in Pulwama district.

