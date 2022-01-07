3 terrorists gunned down in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces shot at 3 terrorists and killed them in an encounter in the Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Incriminating materials including 3 AK 56 rifles and ammunition were recovered from the site. The terrorists were affiliated with the Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed. One of the slain terrorists is identified as Waseem of Srinagar City.

Also Read; Moderate-intensity earthquake hits Ayodhya

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces started on Thursday night after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The terrorists opened fire upon the search team to which they retaliated leading to the encounter.

#UPDATE | Three terrorists neutralized in an encounter that broke out at the Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam. Identification & affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered: IGP Kashmir pic.twitter.com/cNA303LTn3 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

This is the sixth encounter in the first six days of New Year 2022. In the last five encounters the security forces neutralized 8 terrorists associated with LeT/TRF. On Wednesday, security forces neutralized three militants affiliated with the Jaish in Pulwama district.