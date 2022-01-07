DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

BCCI announces Indian team for Women’s World Cup 2022 and New Zealand series

Jan 7, 2022, 11:52 pm IST

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the India women’s team  for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 and the New Zealand series.

Mithali Raj will lead the 15-member squad with Harmanpreet Kaur named as the vice-captain for the World Cup. The other players are  Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad and  Poonam Yadav. Standby Players are Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht and Simran Dil Bahadur.

Team India play their first World Cup match against Pakistan on March 6th, 2022 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga.ndia will then play against New Zealand (March 10), West Indies (March 12), England (March 16), Australia (March 19), Bangladesh (March 22), and South Africa (March 27) in the group stage.

The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from 11th February 2022.

 

India Women’s squad for one-off T20I against New Zealand are Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.

The match is scheduled to be played on 9th February 2022.

