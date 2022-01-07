Emirates Airline resumes flights to this destination

Dubai: Emirates Airline will resume flights to a city in South Africa. The national air carrier of Dubai will operate daily passenger flights to Johannesburg. But the passenger flight service from Johannesburg to Dubai will remain suspended. It also announced that flights to and from Durban and Cape Town will remain suspended.

Passengers are advised to check the airline website for flight schedule, seat availability and latest travel requirements. The air carrier informed that passengers affected by flight cancellations do not need to call immediately for rebooking as they can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.