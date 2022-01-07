Emirates Airline suspends flights from 13 countries

Dubai: Emirates Airline has announced the suspension of passenger services from 13 destinations until further notice. The national air carrier of Dubai said that the restrictions have been placed on entry and transit through Dubai from 13 destinations in Africa, as well as on flights from Conakry to Dakar.

Passenger flight from Dubai to these destinations will remain unaffected.

Also Read: UAE police extend 50% discount on traffic fines

Countries included in the list:

– Republic of Angola (LAD)

– Republic of Guinea (CKY)

– Republic of Kenya (NBO)

– United Republic of Tanzania (DAR)

Republic of Uganda (EBB)

– Republic of Ghana (ACC)

– Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (ADD)

Customers originating from Conakry to Dakar will also not be accepted for travel.

The air carrier also updated that passengers with bookings to and from the following points will not be accepted for travel, until further notice.

– Republic of Cote d’Ivoire

– Lusaka

– Harare

– Lagos

– Abuja

– Casablanca