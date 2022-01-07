Emirates Airlines announce resumption of flights from one more country

Dubai: Dubai-based airline Emirates announced that it will resume flights to and from the Republic of Uganda from January 8. Passengers travelling to Dubai and transiting in Uganda will also be allowed to travel.

Passengers travelling to and transiting through Dubai must submit a Provide a valid negative Covid?19 PCR test certificate with a QR code from an approved facility within 48 hours of departure. Validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

They must also provide a valid negative Covid?19 rapid or real-time PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure and must undergo a PCR test on arrival and must remain in self?quarantine until they receive the test result.

UAE nationals and children under the age of 12 are exempted from this.