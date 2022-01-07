HC rejects plea seeking postponement of Civil Services (main) exam

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking a postponement of the civil services (main) exam, saying it is not inclined to interfere with the schedule of the exam even though there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The exam will be held as scheduled from Friday, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which cited a careful review of the pandemic situation on Wednesday.

As many as 19 exam applicants petitioned the court for a postponement, claiming an imminent risk of getting infected and missing a vital opportunity to pass the exam. Some candidates contended that this was their final chance to take the exam. The test is scheduled until January 16.

‘I am not inclined to interfere with the decision. I am dismissing the petition’, said justice V Kameswar Rao while declining to grant relief. He went on to say that a comprehensive order would be posted later.

On Wednesday, the matter was heard by a bench consisting of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, who granted an urgent listing for Thursday.

Also Read: Government offices in Odisha to function with 50% employees till January 31

The UPSC informed the court on Thursday that all preparations had been made and the exam could not be postponed at the last minute. According to the report, 9,085 applicants have downloaded their admission cards out of a total of 9,156. The UPSC counsel informed the court that the tests were running late and a lot of time had been lost.

‘It (postponement) will have a cascading effect. The impractical, hypothetical situation is being projected by the candidates. Tomorrow the exam is starting. All preparation is complete. Our supervisors have reached. These are 9,000 candidates across various centres’, the lawyer said.