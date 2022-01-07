India to achieve 1.5 billion vaccination milestone today, says PM Modi

India will administer 1.5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, calling it a ‘important milestone’ in the country’s fight against the coronavirus disease. ‘Today, the nation has crossed an important milestone. India started the year with the vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years. Today, we are achieving the target of giving 1.5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine, and that too, in less than a year’, PM Modi said.

On October 21 last year, India reached a milestone of 1 billion anti-Covid vaccine shots. The prime minister made the statement while virtually inaugurating the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute’s second campus in Kolkata.