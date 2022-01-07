Novavax to apply for EUA approval from US FDA next month

Novavax Inc plans to submit a request to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine next month, pushing back the deadline it had set for the end of the year.

The company made the news on Friday after submitting final data to the authorities about the vaccine’s manufacturing methods, which is a requirement for the emergency use authorization application (EUA).

Due to development and manufacturing problems, Novavax had to postpone its submission to the United States, several times. Novavax’s techniques for testing the vaccine’s efficacy fell short of authorities’ standards, according to a report released earlier this year.