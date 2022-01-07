Photo of egg posted 3 years ago is still the most liked picture on Instagram

The Internet is full of varied entries that frequently astonish and entertain people. Guinness World Records (GWR) has a tweet that fits well within that category. It is about a picture of an egg that has dominated the internet for three years in a row. The post has piqued the interest of many people, and it is possible that it will do the same for you.

‘The World Record Egg was posted three years ago today and is STILL the most liked picture on Instagram with 55.5 million likes!’ GWR tweeted.

The World Record Egg was posted three years ago today and is STILL the most liked picture on Instagram with 55.5 million likes!https://t.co/iUBaYADG08 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 4, 2022

They also shared a link to an egg-related blog. The picture, which was first published in 2019, recounts how this specific egg image surpassed all records by being the most-liked image on Instagram. It dethroned Kylie Jenner, who had previously held the top spot.

What’s more astonishing is that the Instagram page where the photograph was shared had only one post — the egg photo. The page, called the world record egg, has no followers but is followed by over 4.8 million netizens. Since it was shared, the post has gotten a lot of feedback. A few people choose to express themselves through comedy.

‘Like seriously???’ a Twitter user commented. ‘Q: How do you like your eggs? A: Famous’, joked another. ‘You guys this record’, wrote one with laughing out loud emojis.