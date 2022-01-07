Sinopharm’s protein-based booster is more effective against Omicron than previous shots, study says

A study found that when a protein-based COVID-19 vaccination was administered as a booster after two doses of an earlier shot from Sinopharm, it elicited a better antibody response against the Omicron version than a third dosage of the original.

Concerns over the efficiency of Sinopharm’s BBIBP-CorV shot, one of the two primary COVID-19 vaccines marketed by China, against the Omicron form prompted the study, which was released on Tuesday but had not been peer reviewed.

A previous investigation found that a BBIBP-CorV booster had worse neutralisation against Omicron than an older coronavirus strain from Wuhan, central China.