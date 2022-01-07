UAE police extend 50% discount on traffic fines

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah police extended the 50% discount scheme for traffic violations. The scheme has been extended till January 17, 2022. The discount was scheduled to end on January 3, 2022.

Also Read; UAE based air carrier cancels flights to this destination

The discount scheme was launched in December 2021, to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE. The decision also includes the waiver of black traffic points and vehicles impoundment, while serious traffic violations are excluded.