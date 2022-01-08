85% of the Indonesian population has Covid-19 antibodies – survey

A government-commissioned survey found that more than 85% of Indonesia’s population possesses antibodies against COVID-19, but epidemiologists cautioned that it was unclear whether this immunity might help limit a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Researchers from the University of Indonesia performed a survey between October and December and discovered that Indonesians have generated antibodies as a result of a combination of COVID-19 infections and immunizations.

The level of protection, according to Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist who was involved in the survey that included 22,000 people in Indonesia could explain why there hasn’t been a major increase in COVID-19 infections since the middle of 2021.