Arab Coalition forces intercepted explosive laden drone

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone targeting civilian communications infrastructure in southern Saudi Arabia. The Coalition forces accused that the Houthi rebels in Yemen are launching continues attacks targeting civilians in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Arab Coalition forces destroyed six storage and launch sites for drones in Hajja in Yemen in air strikes. Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said the Houthis’ use of civilian sites as fortresses would turn Hodeidah and Salif ports in Yemen into legitimate military targets.

The coalition statement also revealed that the Houthis have launched 432 ballistic missiles from Hodeidah, as well as 100 booby-trapped boats to target commercial shipping in the Red Sea.