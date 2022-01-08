Banke Bihari temple to start online bookings amid COVID-19 surge

In the wake of the surging number of Covid cases, the Banke Bihari temple admin in Vrindavan announced that a mandatory online registration process for devotees will be implemented soon.

Devotees can register by going to ‘https://darshan.yatradham.org’ as per the COVID-19 rules published by the temple management.

Also Read: Director Priyadarshan hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive

The management also urged people to adhere to COVID-19 rules, which include maintaining social distance, wearing masks and sanitization, among other things.

‘Devotees will not be allowed to stand for a long time in the temple. Devotees coming from other states will be required to carry RT-PCR reports for entering the temple premises’, revealed the fresh guidelines.