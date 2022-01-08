CBI files charges against 6 UP policemen over Kanpur businessman’s murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against six Uttar Pradesh police officers on Friday, alleging criminal conspiracy and murder in the death of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta at a hotel in Gorakhpur.

The CBI has charged six police officers, including the former SHO/Inspector Jagat Narayan Singh, three Sub-Inspectors Akshay Mishra, Vijay Yadav, and Rahul Dubey, as well as Head Constable Kamlesh Yadav and a Constable Prashant Kumar under the Indian Penal Code, sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention).

Last year on September 27, police officers from Gorakhpur’s Ramgarh Tal police station reportedly barged into Gupta’s hotel room around midnight and abused him, resulting in his death.

Also Read: 27-ft-tall glass pyramid with 54,740 champagne glasses creates record in Dubai

‘It was alleged that Manish Gupta checked into a room in a hotel at Gorakhpur on September 27, falling under the jurisdiction of Ramgarh Tal Police Station. It was further alleged that in the intervening night of September 27/28 at about 12:00 AM, the SHO along with two Sub-Inspectors and three other police personnel entered into the room of the said hotel and started misbehaving with Manish Gupta. It was also alleged that upon the protest from Gupta, they started beating him, resulting in grievous injuries to him. Manish Gupta died on the spot’, the CBI said.

The CBI had opened an investigation on November 2 after receiving a request from the Uttar Pradesh government and additional notice from the Centre.