Covid times made win- win times ! Kerala man singing all the way to the university!

Shafi Vikraman, a resident of Kerala, claims to have received over 145 certificates for courses offered by several universities in 16 countries virtually during the Covid lockdown. Vikraman, who lives in Thiruvananthapuram, told ANI that he spent over 20 hours a day earning these certificates during the lockdown.

Vikraman said that during a lockdown, people were not able to move out, so he utilized that time well. Vikraman, when discussing his experience, said he initially found some courses quite challenging. However, he realized that, as he continued to take them one by one, he was able to master them.

According to Vikraman, in order to complete these courses, you either have to be academically brilliant or smart enough. Not everyone can do this. ‘People have to pay for these courses as well, but I was lucky, that I did not incur any cost. If it would have not been free of cost, it was sure that I would have not completed these courses because we can’t afford that many fees,’ Vikraman added.