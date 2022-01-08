Director Priyadarshan hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive

COVID-19 has infected a number of celebrities in the film industry. Director Priyadarshan tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Following the diagnosis, the 64-year-old filmmaker was taken to Apollo Hospital in Chennai. More details about the health of the director are forthcoming.

Priyadarshan is one of India’s most successful cinema directors, with a long record of films in both southern and Hindi languages to his credit. The director just completed a sequel to the 2003 smash ‘Hungama 2’ starring Shilpa Shetty. Stars such as Akshay Kumar, Pares Rawal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rajpal Yadav have worked with the filmmaker. The work of this national award-winning writer and director in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films is well-known throughout the world. Films like ‘Kanchirvaram’, ‘Virasat’, and ‘Hera Pheri’, as well as ‘Thenmavin Kombath’, have earned him praise. ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’, starring Mohanlal, was Priyadarshan’s most recent release.

Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress on LIC’s planned IPO

In other developments, other celebrities have been afflicted with the virus, including Vishal Dadlani, music director S Thaman, actress Swara Bhasker, and Mithali Raj. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor were among the other celebrities who had recently contracted COVID-19.