Gunmen kill at least 140 people in Nigeria

Abuja: Gunmen killed at least 140 people in multiple attacks this week in northwest Nigeria. The gunmen locally known as ‘bandits’ attacked ten villages in Anka and Bukkuyum districts on Wednesday and Thursday. The killed residents and looted the villages.

Northwest and central Nigeria have been plagued by criminal gangs for years. The heavily armed groups have carried out thousands of abductions and killings in the north-west and central states of Nigeria. Attacks against civilians, killings and mass kidnappings for ransom, particularly of school children, have become common in northwest Nigeria. On Wednesday, the Nigerian government officially labelled bandits as terrorists.