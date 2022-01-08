Mumbai man arrested for threatening to kill BJP MLA and family members

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly threatening to kill Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar and his family members. According to the information shared by the police, the accused has been identified as Osama Shamsher Khan (48).

Shamsher Khan, a resident of Mahim, was tracked down and arrested by Unit IX of the Crime Branch after Ashish Shelar lodged a complaint with police stating that he had received a death threat. BJP leader Ashish Shelar had also written to the Maharashtra home minister and Mumbai police commissioner claiming that he had received threat calls from an unidentified caller, who he claimed threatened to kill him and his family members. The Bandra(West) MLA had submitted details of the phone numbers from which he received threat calls and asked police to probe the matter.

The accused will be handed over to the Bandra Police, where the case was registered against him earlier, added the police. Reportedly, the motive behind the threat call was a land dispute in Bandra, for which the accused’s son was facing an attempt to murder case, but the police are still investigating all the possible causes for the threat call.