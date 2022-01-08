Pakistani boat seized by BSF near international border

Chandigarh: Border Security Force (BSF) seized an abandoned Pakistani boat near the border outpost in Ferozepur district of Punjab. The BSF found the unmanned wooden boat during their patrol near the DT Mall border outpost along the international border.

Ferozepur located near the international border with Pakistan is a sensitive district. Earlier, many drones from Pakistan breached Indian territory in the district. According to BSF, such boats are often used for smuggling narcotics and arms across the border .

Also Read: 16 killed in explosion at cafeteria

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab’s Ferozepur in a security breach.