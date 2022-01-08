Pfizer vaccine provides protection for children from rare Covid-19 complications, says CDC

A paper released on Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that taking two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech are highly protective against an uncommon yet severe illness that is seen in children which causes organ inflammation weeks after COVID-19 infections.

According to the study, the vaccine is 91 percent effective in preventing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), among those who are aged from 12- to 18 years. Two to six weeks after a moderate or asymptomatic infection, MIS-C produces inflammation in organs such as the heart, lungs, kidneys and brain in children.

The statistics is based on a survey of 283 hospitalised children aged 12 to 18 years at 24 children’s hospitals in 20 states between July and early December, when the Delta coronavirus strain was prevalent.