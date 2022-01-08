Pfizer vaccine provides protection for children from rare Covid-19 complications, says CDC

A paper released on Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that taking two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech are highly protective against an uncommon yet severe illness that is seen in children which causes organ inflammation weeks after COVID-19 infections.
According to the study, the vaccine is 91 percent effective in preventing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), among those who are aged from 12- to 18 years. Two to six weeks after a moderate or asymptomatic infection, MIS-C produces inflammation in organs such as the heart, lungs, kidneys and brain in children.
The statistics is based on a survey of 283 hospitalised children aged 12 to 18 years at 24 children’s hospitals in 20 states between July and early December, when the Delta coronavirus strain was prevalent.
Post Your Comments