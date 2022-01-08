Ranveer, Alia starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ shoot put on hold due to COVID

The increase of Covid-19 cases in India has hampered the production of numerous upcoming films. According to reports, Karan Johar, who is directing ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, was planning to shoot a song with Ranveer and Alia on January 10 at Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City. However, for the time being, this shoot has been postponed.

As per rumours, a song shoot was planned months in advance and a massive set was already being constructed. With the escalating cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai, Karan Johar did not want to take any chances. In these tough times, he wanted to make sure that his cast and crew were safe. The set will remain up until the shoot can be resumed at a more convenient moment.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan starrer ‘Salute’ selected for Rotterdam Film Festival

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the shoots of ‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ have been postponed owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the nation.