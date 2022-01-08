Tata to Launch midsize SUV Blackbird’ in India: Know the features

Mumbai: Tata Motors will soon launch its mid size SUV, ‘BlackBird’ in India. Blackbird is expected to be built on the X1 platform, the same as Tata Nexon.

The size of the car is supposed to be about 4.3 meters, to be specific. A 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol will power it. This engine is the 4-cylinder version of the 1.2-litre engine of the Nexon. The power output from the engine is expected to be around 160 bhp. The torque output is still not revealed but we expect it to be around 250 Nm.

The SUV is expected to be launched by 2023.