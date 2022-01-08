The US market opens up to Indian mangoes and pomegranates!

Indian mangoes and pomegranates will gain market access to the U.S. in a move that will boost the export of Indian agri-products. The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday (January 8) that American Alfalfa hay and cherries will be sold in Indian markets. An agreement establishing ‘2 Vs 2’ market access has been signed between the two countries.

India-US trade and commerce get a boost with improved Agri Market Access. Indian mangoes and pomegranates get market access in the US. Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare (DAC & FW) and US Department of Agriculture (USDA) sign Framework Agreement to address the ‘2 versus 2’ Agri market access issue, according to the ministry. The Indian ministry of commerce has announced the start of mango and pomegranate exports in January – February 2022, with pomegranate arils to follow in April 2022. Meanwhile, the United States will begin exporting Alfalfa hay and cherries in April 2022.

According to the statement, in addition, based on discussions with the ministers, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) offered US pork market access. In addition, it requested the US side to share a signed copy of the final sanitary certificate for finalization. These issues were discussed at the meeting of the Trade Policy Forum. In the last two years, India has not exported mangoes to the US.