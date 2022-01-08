Toyota to launch Hilux pickup truck in India, bookings open

New Delhi: Japanese automobile makers, Toyota will launch its Hilux pickup truck in India on January 23. The bookings for the pickup has already begun. The Hilux marks Toyota’s entry into the lifestyle pickup truck market in the country.

The pickup has a length of 5,285mm and its wheelbase is 3,085mm. A 2.8-litre diesel engine is expected to power the Toyota Hilux, which will come with four-wheel drive.

It also features LED headlamps, robust bumper, larger hexagonal grille and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

According to sources, the Hilux is predicted to cost around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).