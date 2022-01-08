Uttarakhand polls: AAP leader Ravindra Jugran rejoins BJP

Dehradun: Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Ravindra Jugran on Saturday quit the party and rejoined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and claimed that it was like homecoming for him. Welcoming Jugran back into the party fold, state BJP president Madan Kaushik said the party will benefit from his experience and capabilities in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Also read: Sikh taxi driver assaulted at US Airport; Turban knocked off; Video goes viral

Jugran said he had served the BJP for 25 years in the past and returning to the party was like homecoming for him. Earlier, Jugran had quit BJP and joined AAP in January 2021. The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for the Assembly polls, which will be held on February 14 in the state.

Read more: ECI announces schedule for assembly poll dates for five states; Get full details here