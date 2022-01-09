Schools to remain closed in Puducherry

Puducherry: All schools in the Union Territory of Puducherry will remain closed for classes 1 to 9 from January 10 until further orders. Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam announced this. Schools will shift to online classes. The decision was taken due the rising Covid-19 cases.

The government reopened schools for classes 1 to 9 on December 4. The government has already dispensed with the physical conduct of the 25th National Youth Festival and has announced that it would be inaugurated on January 12 by Prime Minister through the virtual mode from Delhi on January 12.

The UT administration had recently imposed night curfew and strict restrictions up to 31 January midnight. According to the guidelines all the malls, shops, intra and inter-district public transport, cinemas, gyms, salons, parlours, auditoriums will operate at 50% seating capacity.

444 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the UT in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,30,722. The death toll is at 1822. The overall recoveries is at 1,27,590.