Budget air carrier resumes flight from 3 Indian cities

Mumbai: India based budget air carrier, SpiceJet has resumed direct commercial passenger flight services between three Indian cities to the Emirate of Sharjah. The airline has begun services from Pune, Madurai and Mangalore.

Also Read: State government imposes new Covid restrictions, schools closed till February 15

Flights are scheduled to depart from Pune daily at 9.05pm and arrive at Sharjah Airport at 11.10pm. Madurai flights will be four times a week leaving at 12.30pm and arriving at Sharjah at 3.30pm. Mangalore flights will take off at 10.30pm, and land at Sharjah at 12.55am .