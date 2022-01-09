Deposits in Jan Dhan accounts cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore

New Delhi: Deposits in Jan Dhan bank accounts crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore. As per the data released by the Union Finance Ministry, the total balance in over 44.23 crore Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts was Rs 1,50,939.36 crore on December 31, 2021.

PMJDY had completed seven years of implementation in August last year. It was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014. According to the finance ministry, out of the total 44.23 crore accounts, 34.9 crore were with the public sector banks, 8.05 crore with regional rural banks while the rest 1.28 crore with private sector banks.

Also, 31.28 crore PMJDY beneficiaries were issued RuPay debit cards. As per the data, 29.54 crore Jan Dhan accounts were held in rural and semi-urban bank branches. Nearly 24.61 crore account holders were women as of December 29, 2021.