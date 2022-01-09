Emirates Airline closes onboard lounges, social areas

Dubai: Emirates Airline has closed its onboard lounges, social areas and the bar on its A380 aircraft. The national air carrier of Dubai took this decision due to surge in coronavirus cases.

In the last month, the air carrier had announced that its passengers will have access to more than 120 lounges by February 2022. Emirates has resumed operations over 90% of its pre-pandemic network and flies to more than 120 destinations worldwide via its hub in Dubai.